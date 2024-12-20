Has Raiders' QB Ridder Done Enough to Keep Starting Position?
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback situation has arguably been the most pressing issue holding the offense and the team back over the previous two seasons. An injury to quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw quarterback Desmond Ridder into the starting position.
It was his first start of the season, and it was against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons. Ridder completed 23 of his 39 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner assessed Ridder's performance.
“I don't know if he talked to you guys, but I think there were some things he did well. "I'm sure there were some plays that he wanted back. Just a little bit of like patience and progression sometimes with him, and we communicated it. I mean, it's a tough situation for a guy that joined our team, the offense changed some during the season. He’s been a backup. So, you guys know, during the week, there's not a ton of reps, so normally, the guys that are getting ready to play. And he had a bunch of preparation for the last game and they gave us some different looks they really haven't shown.
Turner credited the Falcons with calling the right plays to get Ridder off rhythm long enough to disrupt the offense. Turner acknowledged the Falcons' solid game plan against their former quarterback.
"They did a great job, man," Turner said. "Coach Raheem [Morris] is a great coach, and he had their guys ready. A lot of credit to them. But, yeah, I mean, there were some good things. There were some plays that we were really close on that I think kind of could get us going a little bit. We had some tough field position that we weren't quite able to get ourselves out of at times. And if you're in this league long enough, you're going to run into those type of games. We didn't want to do anything because of kind of the field position and some situations we were in that was totally going to totally blow the game open.
"And I thought we did a good job of being disciplined. And again, a couple plays go different, I think we have a chance maybe to be kicking a field goal at the end of that game. And obviously we got to throw in the end zone twice, but you're not preparing on or banking on Hail Mary’s. I was proud of our guys just the way that they fought and competed because it wasn't going well. I mean, you guys have watched it. So, they could have gone south quickly. But just a testament to our guys of fighting and giving us a chance late in the game."
