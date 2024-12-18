REPORT: Jaguars Are Perfect Team for Raiders to Beat
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been far from pleasant. The Silver and Black have been ravaged by injuries, poor coaching decisions, and a Raiders team that consistently loses by a touchdown or less. Nearly half of the Raiders' 12 losses this season have come by a touchdown or less.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News wisely noted that while the Jaguars have flaws, they are facing a team that has proven unable to take advantage of them. The Raiders have shown the ability to keep games close and competitive but eventually lose, as the injuries seem catastrophic.
“The Jaguars' defense has given up plenty to wide receivers and also can be smashed on the ground, but the Raiders aren't built to exploit that with their ineffectiveness and injury uncertainty,” Iyer said. "Mac Jones has sparked the Jaguars' offense late with rookie Brian Thomas Jr. becoming a better go-to guy with every week. This week, the running game also will provide more support.”
While the Jaguars showed a glaring weakness against the Jets' wide receiver, most of their struggles came against former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. With Adams no longer in Las Vegas, the Raiders do not have a wide receiver of Adams' caliber suiting up for the team for the remainder of the season.
The Jaguars struggled to stop wide receivers on Sunday. On Monday, the Raiders struggled to get their wide receivers going, as the Atlanta Falcons defense made it hard for Las Vegas to do much of anything.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted that the team's pass-catchers got better as the game went on.
"I think just the way the game flow went," Pierce said. "Obviously, early on, we want to establish to run. So you saw a lot of that stuff. You saw some quarterbacks, some RPO stuff, things of that nature, quarterback movement. And as the game flowed on, just getting familiar to what they were doing defensively and how they were handling Brock Bowers and Jakobi [Meyers]."
The Raiders' players do not have much to play for, as the playoffs are clearly out of the question. Still, they have more than wins and losses on the line over the next three games.
