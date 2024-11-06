How Bad Are the Raiders Compared to Other NFL Teams?
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a five-game losing streak with no end in sight. Luckily, the Raiders have the week off to prepare their minds and bodies for the season's final half. Still, they will soon have to return to the reality that they are not a good football team.
The Raiders recently fired their offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy. Las Vegas’ offense suffered numerous injuries and lacked continuity for reasons outside of Getsy’s or anyone else’s control. Still, the unit performed so badly that a change needed to be made.
When coach Antonio Pierce took over as the team's coach halfway through last season, he was able to increase the effort, enthusiasm and attention to detail that was needed to help maximize the team's skill.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his weekly rankings of every team in the league.
Iyer ranked the Raiders as the 31st-best team in the league. In other words, Iyer believes the Raiders are the worst team in the National Football League.
“Gardner Minshew has proved to be a bridge to nowhere, as he's been benched twice for Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder,” Iyer said. “The Raiders are running out of positives besides some decent starts to games.”
While it is no secret that the Raiders are one of the worst teams in football and need significant help, Iyer's ranking of them as the second-worst team in the league is debatable at best. At the very least, the ranking does not consider the many things holding the Raiders back as a team and an organization.
The Raiders need a significant roster upgrade, but the trade deadline just passed. This means the Raiders are all but stuck with the team they have, as the team currently stands. Unfortunately for Pierce and the Raiders, the team currently stands arguably the worst team in the league and still have nine games to solidify it.
Las Vegas is all but destined for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. While Pierce understandably wants better results following the bye week, competitive losses are more valuable to the Raiders organization right now than meaningless wins.
