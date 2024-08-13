How Fans Should Prepare For Raiders' Open Practice on Wednesday
Fans will get to see their beloved Las Vegas Raiders back at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday when the team hosts an Open Training Camp Practice.
The Raiders, of course, were away in Costa Mesa, California for three weeks, holding the first portion of their training camp roughly 270 miles from home.
For fans anticipating on attending Wednesday's practice, there are a few things to note, as suggested by Allegiant Stadium.
With limited parking on site, fans are encouraged to use ride sharing options such as Uber or Lyft, or the RTC Bus Service. Fans can hop on a bus at three different locations -- Santa Fe Station, Red Rock Casino or M Resort.
Limited but free parking will be available at the alphabet lots at Allegiant Stadium. Paid parking will be available at Mandalay Bay.
Allegiant Stadium will open its doors at 4:30 p.m. PST. Practice begins at 6 p.m. PST.
The Raiders gear up for their second game of the 2024 preseason and first at Allegiant Stadium. They will host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at 7 p.m. PST.
Las Vegas comes off a narrow 24-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their first preseason game, which came just days after the Raiders departed from Costa Mesa.
The Raiders will remain at Allegiant Stadium for their final game of the preseason when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Aug. 23.
From there, the Raiders will head back out to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 1 of the regular season.
