How Raiders' DC Graham, Defense Put on Masterful Performance
The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been one of the most injury-plagued defensive units in the National Football League this season. They have lost their starting safety, linebacker, defensive tackle, defensive end and multiple starting cornerbacks at different points this season.
Those injuries led to a disappointing season, as the Raiders offense was expected to be carried by the talented starting lineup of the Raiders defense. However, the injuries the unit suffered forced the Raiders to lean on its offense for much of the season unsuccessfully.
Still, much like last season, the Raiders' defense has come alive over the final few weeks of the season, albeit in games, that does not mean as much as the final nine games of last season did for the Raiders.
Regardless, the Raiders' performance on defense Sunday against a bad Saints team was arguably the best performance of the season.
According to the Raiders' Public Relations department, "The Raiders defense recorded two takeaways in the game on two interceptions. The Raiders have totaled eight takeaways over the last five games, the ninth most in the NFL over that span. The Raiders now own a +2 turnover margin over the last five games, tied for the 10th-best mark in the NFL over that span. The Raiders committed zero turnovers in the game for the second consecutive week. The Silver and Black are the only team in the NFL with zero turnovers over the last two weeks.
"The Raiders have now recorded a sack in 34 consecutive games dating back to the 2022 season, the third-longest active streak in the NFL (Baltimore Ravens - 54, Philadelphia Eagles - 44). It is the third-longest streak by the Raiders in the Super Bowl era (58, 1984-1987; 35, 1980-1982). The Raiders defense held the Saints to 1-for-10 (10.0%) on third down conversions, the lowest percentage allowed by the Raiders in a game this season and the lowest allowed by the Raiders in a game since Week 16 of 2021 (10.0% vs. Den.). The Raiders held the Saints to 269 total net yards, including 218 net passing yards and 81 net rushing yards. This is the seventh game in 2024 that the Raiders defense has held the opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards, tied for the 11th most of such games in the NFL."
The Raiders' season has not gone anything close to as expected. Yet, it is hard to deny the job Raiders' defensive coordinator Pat Graham has done with numerous inexperienced players who have received significant playing time for the Silver and Black this season.
