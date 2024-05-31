How Raiders' Maxx Crosby Handles Rookies
When a rookie enters the NFL, one of the things they need most is a veteran mentor.
Having someone help them navigate the ins and outs of the league on and off the field is a massive virtue. Many rookies also want to stand out and separate themselves from the crowd.
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby was once a rookie, hoping to be shown the way by a veteran in front of him. He once tried to stand out from the crowd, something he eventually did.
Crosby spoke about what he tells rookies on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby." He spoke highly of cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was a guest on this week’s episode.
“I literally pointed at you as you were walking by; I said, ‘This is how you do it,’” Crosby said, referring to Hobbs. “I said, ‘You see who else is here right now besides me? See that m-----f---er right there?’ I said, ‘That’s the best Nickel in football. Period.’ I said, ‘He’s here, by himself, doing whatever the f--- he’s doing.’ That’s what it’s about at the end of the day. It’s not just outperform everybody; you have to outperform yourself if that makes any sense. It’s an internal battle.”
Crosby revealed a harsh reality about the NFL Scouting Combine and the process draft prospects go through. He recalled how coaches spoke to him and how it motivated him to improve.
“At the end of the day, there’s so much outside bulls--- and coaches are going to tell you -- they try to put a ceiling on you from day one," Crosby said. "That’s all the Combine is. In every meeting, they tell you everything you do bad. They don’t say one thing about what you’re good at. I can’t tell you how many coaches, ‘Well, you’re too skinny; it’s going to take you a few years; you’re going to be on special teams.’ Over and over again, and it pissed me off so much, I’m like, ‘I’m going to f---ing prove everybody wrong.’”
Crosby handles rookies by telling them the truth and inspiring them to stand out. Raider Nation is certainly hopeful he can inspire the next generation of Raiders in the 2024 class.
