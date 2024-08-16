How Raiders' Maxx Crosby Has Inspired a New Generation of Pass Rushers
Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is not just one of the best pass rushers in the league or defensive players, but one of the best players in the NFL. Crosby has all the traits and tools an edge rusher needs for success, but what sets him apart is his work ethic and near-tireless motor.
The Chicago Bears drafted edge rusher Austin Booker out of Kansas in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Booker has similar traits and characteristics to Crosby, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Booker spent this summer training hard for his rookie season. That included working with Crosby himself. Booker attended the Sack Summit in Las Vegas, where he tried to absorb as much knowledge from the All-Pro pass rusher as he could.
Per Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago, the biggest takeaway Booker learned from Crosby was preparedness.
"Everything he does it's full intent of getting better," Booker said. "When we were doing the walk throughs and the warmups at the camp, he was fully locked in on his stretching out and things like that. Just seeing how he moves and takes care of business."
Another similarity is that Booker is now being mentored by Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith. Smith was an assistant defensive line coach in Oakland for the start of Crosby's career. Booker is looking forward to learning from the man who was there for the beginning of one of the NFL's premier defensive players.
"Just knowing he was at Oakland five years ago and took that chance on Maxx Crosby really excites me and interests me,” Booker said. “I know I'll be in good hands going forward.”
Smith himself understands the parallels between Crosby and Booker. He also wants to ensure that Booker remains his own player. Smith said, "He's got to be Austin Booker."
"Because the heart of Maxx Crosby is Maxx Crosby," he said. "Austin Booker has got to make his own name to be himself, and he’s got to set the standard of who he’s going to be."
The standard Crosby has set is not a bad one to admire and try to duplicate. The two-time second-team All-Pro selection has 52 sacks in just five seasons.
