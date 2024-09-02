How the Raiders Can Attack Chargers' Defense
After eight long months, the Las Vegas Raiders will finally play a meaningful football game.
The Raiders open the season on the road against their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
The last time these teams played, the Raiders put up a franchise-record 63 points in a blowout victory that led to the Chargers firing Brandon Staley.
Jim Harbaugh takes over the Chargers fresh off a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines. Harbaugh has won at every level of football he has coached and will look to bring that to Los Angeles.
With Harbaugh comes Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter, who coached one of the best defenses in college football history. Minter will bring his system to Los Angeles to turn their defense around.
With a new scheme in place and a few new pieces on the Chargers’ defense, how can the Raiders’ offense attack that side of the ball?
Let’s break down how they could.
First, the Raiders should have success running the ball against the Chargers. Their interior defense consists of Morgan Fox, Poona Ford, and Otito Ogbonnia.
If the Raiders’ interior offensive line of Jackson Powers-Johnson (or Cody Whitehair), Andre James, and Dylan Parham is healthy, the Raiders could get a consistent push against that front, and Zamir White could have a big day.
By controlling the line of scrimmage and dominating time of possession, the Raiders would give themselves a better chance to take a second straight game over their rivals.
Another way the Raiders can handle the Chargers’ defense is by being smart in passing the football. The Chargers have a talented group of defensive backs, including Derwin James, Alohi Gilman, and Asante Samuel Jr.
If Gardner Minshew makes any mistakes, this group of defenders will take advantage. Minshew can make big plays but also tends to put the ball in harm’s way. Minshew needs to take care of the football and not give the Chargers’ defensive backs the chance to make plays on the ball.
The Chargers defense has many new pieces, so it may not come together when the season begins. The Raiders can take advantage of that with smart offensive football.
