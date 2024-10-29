Is Raider Nation Sleeping on Tom Brady's Organizational Impact?
The only good news for the Las Vegas Raiders this season seems to be off the football field. The Raiders are having a season that players, coaches, and Raider Nation did not expect. It is surprising to many how this football team is underperforming.
Perhaps the best thing to happen for the Silver and Black is the addition of Tom Brady as a minority owner.
Is this getting overlooked by many? Or have people not realized the impact that Brady would have on a given team?
It is going to be interesting to see as time goes on how Raider Nation handles it. We all know about the Tuck Rule and the impact it had on the organization, as well as the dislike the fanbase has for the New England and Brady himself.
Owner Mark Davis is willing to do anything to get the Raiders to win and play in important games.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik talked about what Brady brings to the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We have seen these types of legends get involved either as general managers or owners or however in organizations in the NFL and other sports before," Hladik said. "There is a lot of hope and it does not work out. Again, there is the unknown factor I have never seen Brady do this. But he has been successful in pretty much everything he has put his mind to. And I think if you are a Raider fan, you are saying what else has worked for us the last 20 years or so. Nothing.
"Why not take a chance on bringing in someone with his pedigree? With his gravitas around the league and the game of football and has the experience and the knowledge. He has and is seeing if it will help. Especially considering the Raiders are going to be looking for their new franchise quarterback as soon as this offseason. That is the decision that is going to shape the next four, or five years for the franchise. For him to help in that area ... Tom Brady could point out you know, factors you want to look for in a franchise quarterback. What things might pop up that, that quarterback will need to know and deal with and adjust to? There are a lot of issues that I think he can be helpful for. If I am a Raider fan, I am happy to try it out."
