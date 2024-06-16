Is Raiders Veteran CB Brandon Facyson Being Overlooked?
Las Vegas Raiders veteran linebacker has flown under the radar since being a vital asset on the Raiders' 2021-22 playoff team.
After recording a career-best 55 tackles that season, Facyson signed with the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he played just one season, making four starts in 16 games. He then returned to Las Vegas in free agency last year.
Facyson would suffer a shin injury in the 2023 preseason and miss almost the entire 2023 season, returning to the lineup in Week 16.
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was Facyson's teammate during that 2021 campaign, still has the utmost faith in his fellow cornerback.
"I think the sky's the limit for him," Hobbs said on Tuesday. "I feel like people forget my rookie year, 2021, how he started the last half of the season, and went man for man with every receiver who was a top-ranked receiver and shut them down, essentially. Once he gets in his bag, he's hard to stop. And he makes it very hard on the opposing team, he's just a physical specimen, is what I call him. Great dude too – great energy, great positivity."
Facyson, who has been with three different franchises throughout his career, is playing under yet another new cornerbacks coach, Ricky Manning Jr., who is also high on the veteran.
“Love the way the guy shows up every day," Manning said earlier this month. "He is a pro. The way he works, the way he shows up to work, the way he studies, his detail, his effort and intensity to get better, it's been showing up every day. He's been very consistent. He's been healthy. And that guy being healthy is going to be good for us. He's going to be a big part of his defense and we're looking forward to it. Looking forward to him just continuing to grow and ascend.”
Facyson was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played three seasons with the Bolts before being waived at the end of 2021 training camp.
Facyson is already entering his seventh NFL season.
