Skip to main content

How to Watch Preseason Week 1: Raiders vs Jaguars at HOF

Raiders play the Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio to kickoff the 2022 preseason.

The 2022 preseason will officially kickoff tomorrow as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at the annual Hall of Fame Game.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: NBC

Venue: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:00 PM PDT / 8:00 PM EDT

NBC is the host of this year’s primetime preseason matchup. You can catch Thursday’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In the booth will be the new Sunday Night Football crew with Mike Tirico at play-by-play, Cris Collingsworth as the color analyst and Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thursday’s preseason game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio stations for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play beginning this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the past 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the third season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Thursday’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Westwood One Sports will also carry the national radio broadcast. Scott Graham served as play-by-play while James Lofton is the color analyst.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

USATSI_17251368_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 1

By Darin Alexander Baydoun1 hour ago
Alex Leatherwood-2
The Black Hole+

Las Vegas Raiders Alex Leatherwood on His 2nd Training Camp

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.18 hours ago
MCDANIELS TRAINING CAMP 22.jfif
The Black Hole+

Raiders Are 3-0 in Previous Hall of Fame Games

By Tom LaMarre18 hours ago
Kennedy Polamalu (1)
News

Coach Polamalu Gives Update on Running Back Room

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
USATSI_17483969_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Send LB Micah Kiser to IR and Add His Replacement

By Jairo Alvarado23 hours ago
MCDANIELS_PRESSER_7-28-22
News

Josh McDaniels: Analyzing QBs in Practice & Training Camp

By Hikaru KudoAug 2, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17465592_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: Safeties, No. 2

By Darin Alexander BaydounAug 2, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
McDaniels and Derek Carr
The Black Hole+

Josh McDaniels Goes In-Depth on the State of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.Aug 1, 2022 10:50 AM EDT