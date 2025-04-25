Moments Ago: WATCH the Raiders Introduce Ashton Jeanty
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders added one of the best players in the draft, selecting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick. The talented running back should help improve a nonexistent ground game for the Raiders.
The Raiders introduced Jeanty as the team's newest member shortly before the start of the second day of the draft.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Carroll and Spytek spoke to the media after selecting Jeanty in the first round. Here is a partial transcript of their remarks.
Q: A lot has been made about best player available or taking a player for need. At what point does it get where you don't try to overthink things? Spytek: "Well, we didn't try to overthink this one tonight, I promise you that."
Carroll: "But I would say that if anybody overthought it, we did. We just kept hammering it. And you mentioned about John [Spytek] being a grinder, we were grinding this one out just to make sure that we got exactly the information we needed, so that we could feel this convicted into the deal. And it's been a great process. We've had a blast. We've been on this one for a long time, and kind of seeing it early, but we didn't take anything for granted in this process at all."
Q: Ashton Jeanty seems like a guy that can take it to the house anywhere on the field, but also you can ball control with him, short yardage. Is this a complete back?
Carroll: "Yeah, I think the word is dynamic for us. He has the ability to do all of it. He can run with power. He can run in short-yardage areas and find the spacing that he needs to make the plays, and he's got that marvelous ability, just on any play, he can score, and that's just such an exciting aspect to add to our football team. We just feel very fortunate."
Q: What will be Ashton Jeanty's biggest challenge in adjusting from college to pro football?
Carroll: "Most always for the guys coming out of college is pass protection. That's the biggest issue that guys have, and we've studied every pass-pro op he had, and he gets the job done. But he'll get checked out. The teams that we play will try to make him have to pass pro and see if the young guys can do it, because that's just kind of the way we always go about it. And so, that will be an area for him that we'll emphasize greatly to make sure. He's tough as nails, he's powerful, he strikes guys the right way. Technique is good. We'll just try to make him better in all aspects of that. But I think that's probably the most challenging thing that he'll have to deal with."
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.