The Raiders' Offense is Starting to Come Together
The Las Vegas Raiders added Brock Bowers last offseason in a move that was unexpected but could help turn the Raiders' luck around for the better. Bowers immediately took the National Football League by storm, solidifying himself as one of the best tight ends in the league.
After upgrading Bowers' quarterback and adding Ashton Jeanty to the first draft round, John Spytek believes the Raiders' offense is starting to come together. Las Vegas now has a top-tier tight end and likely a top-tier running back on their roster.
" I do. I mean, Brock [Bowers] obviously had a fantastic rookie season, and Jakobi [Meyers] is a great, great slot player for us and had a great his best season in the NFL last year, too. And now we add another dynamic weapon to it with Ashton [Jeanty]," Spytek said at the team's press conference following the draft's first round.
"We like our offensive line and how it's coming together, and then obviously putting the quarterback back there that can lead and rally the guys and play tough and make good decisions, and then throw the ball really to all levels of the field. I feel like," Spytek said.
"I think Coach [Carroll] does too, and Chip [Kelly] does too - we've gotten harder to defend, but we still have two more days of the draft and undrafted free agency, and there's always players that pop later too. So, our work is not even close to being done, but I think we're off to a good start and tonight certainly is a big boost to that."
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll noted his excitement for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, as he now has two high-end playmakers to work with and plenty of additional players who are talented.
"I think, too, that we're trying to set this up so that our staff and Chip [Kelly] and the coaches that are on the offensive side have the opportunities to create all of the things that they know are capable to be created. And I'm fired up for Chip. I know he knows, he could see in the minicamp we just had that we've got some stuff that we can work with, and so we're looking forward to it," Carroll said.
