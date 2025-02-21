PODCAST: Las Vegas Raiders Insider Update on Crosby Extension, QB
HENDERSON, Nevada -- The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to keep generational edge rusher Maxx Crosby in the desert for a very long time.
In this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, our Hondo Carpenter dives into a potential Crosby extension, draft scenarios, and the situation at quarterback:
Raiders Pete Carroll and John Spytek
Q: How does your experience as a veteran coach match with John's vision as a first-time GM going forward?
Coach Carroll: "Oh, man, I think it's a perfect mesh opportunity for us to show you how important it is for this relationship to be at the tip of the spear for our program. His background, his mentality, his devotion to character and football and the game and having respect for what it takes to make this thing strong and right has just hit me right in my heart. I'm thrilled about sharing the years and the experience with the energy and the juice that he brings. It's going to work out great."
Q: Is there any kind of history between you two guys going back, and what excites you about this partnership going forward, about having this pairing together?
Spytek: "A little history in Super Bowl XLVIII, I was working for the Broncos, and we got our faces caved in by the Legion of Boom. I told him when we first talked, I was still sore from that. But I've been a big fan of his for a long time, the energy his teams play with, the commitment to run the ball, play great defense, support the quarterback. We're going to do all those things here. That all came through the first couple phone conversations we had. Two people that I think just have a love and respect and passion for the game, and although we've kind of grew up on different coasts, we see the game very similarly, and I'm super excited for that.
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I think our connection with the game of football and how much we love what this stands for and what it's all about has connected us immediately. It's been seamless, and away we go. We've got a lot of difficult decisions to make, and you'll see us come together on our thoughts and all, but with absolute conviction we're going to go take this together and take it on in really great fashion."
Q: You talked about building a culture at USC and then bringing that over to the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. When you talk about building a culture, whether it's your players or your staff, what are some non-negotiables that you must see that are mandatory to build that culture in your eyes?
Coach Carroll: "Well, the culture is the players, and you'll see that, but we'll show them the way. It all starts with competition. You're either competing or you're not. I'm going to make sure that that's really clear to these guys from the moment they get here. We're going to go out and draft a class and there will be a few free agents maybe we'll be able to attract, and we'll need to see those guys and we'll need to see what they're all about. But the competition part of it is theirs to command. If there's one thing that I want them to understand - and I'll start the message right now - if you want to be on a great team, you need to be a great teammate. Teaching what that's all about and instilling that in the makeup of our program is going to be crucial. The central theme in the program is always going to be competition, and that's where it starts."
