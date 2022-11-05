Raiders Announced the USAA “Salute To Service Award” Nominee

The Las Vegas Raiders legendary quarterback Jay Schroeder was announced on Friday as the team’s 12th nominee for the USAA “Salute to Service Award”.

The award, presented annually by USAA and the NFL, honors a league member (players, coaches, staff and/or alumni) who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military and veteran communities.

On Friday, Schroeder, who now lives in Las Vegas, was surprised at his ranch by the Raiders organization for his utmost presence in the military community.

His ranch provides veterans with an outlet to interact with horses for training, rehabilitation and camaraderie.

But even more exclusive, Schroeder was part of the first civilian group to visit Nevada’s military bases at the onset of the pandemic.

He’s helped boost the morale of active service members by signing autographs and delivering Raiders gear to them, and most recently, participating in the first USAA Boot Camp held at Allegiant Stadium.

Schroeder has engaged with the Seats for Soldiers program on multiple occasions, a program that gives selected veterans two free tickets to Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium.

He also works with a ranch in Southern Nevada, where he helps advocate and raise money for The Liberty Projects, a charitable organization that empowers veterans as part of its work to save America’s wild mustangs.

As a member of the Silver and Black, Schroeder played five seasons (1988-1992) with the Los Angeles Raiders.

The former UCLA Bruins standout played for the hometown Raiders for a total of 64 games with 57 starts, and completed 698 of 1,394 pass attempts for 10,276 yards, 66 touchdowns and 62 interceptions.He is currently the 9th leading passer in Raiders history.

During his tenure with the team, both as a player and now as an alumnus, Schroeder has continually shown support and taken part in the communities of the franchise's new home of Las Vegas.

There are new changes to this year’s voting method, fans will now have an opportunity to vote for their favorite nominee, which will help determine the award’s three finalists.

We need all of the Raider Nation to vote for Schroeder.

To vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until November 30. One vote per day, per fan is permitted.

Finalists for the award are scheduled to be announced in January. The recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show, which is set to air the week of Super Bowl.

To read the team’s award nomination bio, please see below, visit NFL.com/salute, or see the official NFL press release (linked here).

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.