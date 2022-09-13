Raiders Adding Former First-Round Pick to Practice Squad

It seems the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to respond as quickly as they can to the injuries suffered in Week 1.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Raiders are adding 2018 first-round pick Billy Price to the practice squad.

Price, a 32-year-old center, was most recently a New York Giant. He started in 15 of his 16 games played for the Giants last season.

This acquisition comes just a couple days after Raiders center Andre James was rushed to the hospital after suffering a head injury in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Price had previously spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected the lineman with the 21st pick in 2018.

He made 10 starts his rookie year, only having taken the field in those 10 contests.

The following season, 2019-20, Price appeared in all 16 games, making eight starts for the Bengals.

In the 2020-21 season, the center yet again played in all 16 of Cincinnati's contests, but started just one game.

Price was traded to the Giants just before the 2021-22 season.

The O-lineman was an Ohio State product, where he spent three seasons and one redshirt year with the Buckeyes.

He entered the program as the Associated Press's Division I 2012 co-defensive player of the year in Ohio.

Price started in all 15 games at the guard positions for Ohio State's O-line in his redshirt freshman season. The Buckeyes would go on to win the national title that season (2014-15).

He would yet again start in every game the following season. He was named to the All-Big Ten third team, having helped blocked for the best running team in college football (245.2 rushing yards per game).

In his final season at Ohio State, Price and the Buckeyes led the Big Ten in total offense. He would be named to the All-Big Ten first team by coaches and media.

No matter what the Raiders decide to do with Price going forward, his presence adds depth to an O-line that is in desperate need of it.

Las Vegas' next game is Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in what will be the Raiders' home opener.

