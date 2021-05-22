NFL Releases Raiders’ 2021 Preseason Schedule

For the first time since 1978, the Raiders, alongside the rest of the NFL, will only play three preseason games.

On Friday, the NFL released the Raiders’ 2021 preseason schedule.

The Raiders will be playing the following teams for the 2021 NFL preseason:

Sat. Aug. 14 vs Seattle Seahawks, Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. PT

Sat. Aug. 21 at Los Angeles Rams, Kickoff at 7:00 p.m. PT

Sun. Aug. 29 at San Francisco 49ers, Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. PT

All games will air locally on FOX 5 KVVU-TV per the exclusive preseason game agreement with the station.

Games will also air on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM in Las Vegas.

This year’s preseason and 17-game regular-season structure mark the first time since 1978 that featured a change in the modern season structure. Until last year, four preseason games were played followed by 16 regular-season games.

For the first time, the Raiders will host a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. The exhibition matchup against the Seahawks marks the 15th consecutive season the two sides have met in preseason action. It’s the first time the Silver and Black have hosted since 2017.

The remaining two preseason games will be on the road. It will be the fourth consecutive season the Raiders are meeting the Rams in preseason action. The Silver and Black currently hold a 13-9 lead against the Rams in exhibition action.

The Raiders preseason tour will end in San Francisco. It’s the first time the pair have met in preseason action since 2011. This year’s matchup will also note the 40th overall matchup in preseason action.

The preseason is an important and vital process for teams to find their final 53-man rosters for the regular season.

As for fans, it marks the return of football and countdown to Week 1.

Raider Nation, get ready. In less than three months, the NFL will be back in action

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin