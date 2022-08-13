Skip to main content

Andre James Speaks on Fellow O-Line Room

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James has been impressed with his position group this training camp.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James is one of the primary leaders on this year's offensive line.

He, along with many of his O-line colleagues, has much to prove this season. 

James told media members on Friday that the improvement starts now when the O-line can afford to make mistakes early on.

"There's always stuff we can clean up, but I feel like this is the time -- early in the preseason -- this is the time to do it and make those mistakes. Always stuff to clean up, always stuff to grow from," James said. "And like I said earlier, that's when you want to do it. You want to do it in the preseason, and so we're just growing off that every week. That's what we've been doing since camp and we're just going to continue to do."

James said he's already seen progress from Raiders rookie Thayer Munford Jr.

"Thayer's grown a lot," James said. "I think he's one of the player's that's grown the most I've seen so far. He's one of those players that [has] really dialed into a lot of what coach is saying, and he's just growing every day, and [has] just gone out there with an intent to practice, and he's made some big strides."

James is also proud of his O-line teammate Lester Cotton Sr. and how far he's come to get to where he is.

"Me and Lester came in together, and I'm just super proud of him," James said. "He came in earlier with me as a rookie and struggled with his weight earlier, it's no secret to anyone. But he'll be the first one to tell you he worked super hard each day he wasn't with us when he was gone. And just to get back on track with him, it's been amazing. My hat's off to him. He's been working really hard. So it's awesome having him back on the line with us. Love playing next to him. He's a great guy."

This group of O-linemen has been led by first-year Raiders coach Carmen Bricillo. James said Bricillo has made an effort to keep the group in line.

"He's tough," James said. "He's not going to let anything slip. He's a really detailed, oriented guy and as an offensive line, that's what you need. You need someone who's super into the details and is not going to let anything slip, and I feel like that's what him and this whole coaching staff bring. So we're really excited to have all these guys here and get their feedback."

