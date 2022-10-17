The Las Vegas Raiders Can Be Getting Help in the Secondary

The Las Vegas Raiders had a week off to rest and recoup, but there were others who are recovering from a fair share of the injuries suffered earlier in the season.

Come this week, the Raiders can be getting some much needed help in the secondary.

The Raiders are in line to return two of their players placed in the injured reserve list at the beginning of the season.

One of those players eligible to return to the team is starting cornerback Anthony Averett.

The veteran cornerback enters his fifth season in the NFL. He joined the Raiders this offseason after spending four years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Averett suffered a broken thumb in week one against the Los Angeles Chargers and was placed on injured reserve soon after the game.

Under the new rules and regulations placed by the NFL and NFLPA, being placed on IR would have automatically have him sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

Averett will surpass the four weeks at the start of week seven as the Raiders prepare to host the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders can also activate wide receiver DJ Turner from IR this week. He also suffered an injury (ankle) during the Raiders season opener.

The severity of his injury is also unclear, but can return to the team this week if medically cleared.

Both positions have been hit with injuries early in the season, but not as much as the cornerback position.

An early return of Averett can help boost a secondary that has been struggling on giving up the lead.

