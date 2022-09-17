Final Raiders, Cardinals Injury Report Released

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals will be looking to get on the winning track for the first time this season when they play each other on Sunday.

If the Raiders plan on being the ones coming out on the winning side, they're going to have to do it without multiple starting players.

That was confirmed on the team's final injury report of the week, with center Andre James, safety Trevon Moehrig and linebacker Denzel Perryman all declared out for Sunday.

All three are players the Raiders wouldn't want to be without, although it may be James's absence that is felt the most.

On what is already a thin Raiders offensive line, losing James to a concussion is a dire prospect for the Raiders offense.

He graded out as the NFL's sixth-best center in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus.

Rookie Dylan Parham could be in line to get the start in Jame's place after getting reps at center in the preseason.

Perryman will be out with an ankle injury, a similarly dire prospect for a Raiders defense that doesn't have other linebackers with his level of reliability.

Perryman has produced at the highest level of his career since becoming a Raider, and not having that leader in the middle of the defense will force defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to make critical adjustments.

He'll also have to adjust to not having safety Trevon Moehrig, although that is one spot where the Raiders can rely on veteran help in the form of safety Duron Harmon.

The only other Raider with an injury designation for Sunday is running back Brandon Bolden, who is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

For the Cardinals, both wide receivers Andy Isabella and Rondale Moore have been ruled out with back and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Four other players are questionable, including former Raiders Cornerback Trayvon Mullen and former Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

It presents the situation where Arizona could be getting much needed reinforcements in time for Sunday, while the Raiders will have to get by without several starters at key positions.

