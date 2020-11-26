Previewing the Atlanta Falcons Offense

The Falcons have a big-name offense but it hasn't been producing at a top level recently

The Las Vegas Raiders will go back on the road this week to try to get back on track when they face the Atlanta Falcons.

They’ll be facing an offense that has many recognizable names.

Former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan is still at the head, flanked by former All-Pros in Julio Jones and Todd Gurley II, and an ascending young receiver in Calvin Ridley.

Despite that talent, the results haven’t manifested.

After being the best offense in the league in 2016 when they made the Super Bowl, the Falcons have only been ranked in the top 10 once since, currently sitting at 16th this year.

Ryan does rank third in passing yards with 2,978, but only 17th with 15 touchdowns.

Gurley, on the other hand, has nine rushing touchdowns but only averages 3.7 yards a carry as he continues to look less like the All-Pro that he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jones and Ridley have stayed productive despite missing three combined games, each averaging over 80 yards a game.

It’s certainly an offense with names, but one that’s coming off not even scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

That kind of effort personifies how the downturn in scoring has prevented the Falcons from overcoming repeated struggles on defense.

Still, they have scored more than 30 points three times this season.

It might not be the same offense that Atlanta rode to a Super Bowl appearance, but the Falcons still present a challenge for the Raiders on defense.

There could be an opportunity for the Raiders' pass rush in this game, though.

The Falcons have given up 27 sacks in 11 games, so it could be time for defensive end Maxx Crosby to get hot again.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1