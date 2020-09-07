Carolina Panthers New Offensive Leaders in Week 1

The long wait is almost over, Las Vegas Raiders fans. The NFL season finally is upon us, and with that comes previewing all the new match-ups for the Silver and Black this season.

First up, the Carolina Panthers, who went through an extensive overhaul during the offseason. With a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback, the Panthers' offense could look very different this season.

After all, there has been at least one constant for Carolina on offense for the last decade, and that was MVP Cam Newton. Newton, though, is now in New England after the Panthers released him.

In his place now is former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater of course sustained a debilitating leg injury in 2016 where he tore an ACL and could have lost his leg if not for quick action taken by Minnesota’s medical staff.

He was able to rebound as a backup for the New Orleans Saints last year. Playing well in place of an injured Drew Brees in 2019, he went 5-0 in his starts and threw nine touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Bridgewater now has the chance to lead a franchise again alongside a rookie NFL head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule, whose only previous NFL experience had been as an offensive line assistant with the New York Giants, previously was a head coach in college at Temple and Baylor.

It’s his work at Baylor that stands out. He inherited a team that was mired in deserved ridicule for its handling of numerous sexual assault allegations and took them in three seasons from victory win to 11.

Rhule brings with him new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who became well known last year as the passing game coordinator for LSU.

Brady was one of the key figures behind one of the greatest college football offenses ever, one that fueled Joe Burrow's rise to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

It’s not all new in Carolina. The Panthers will still rely on All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey after he became only the third running back ever to have 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in a season.

Along with wide receivers DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel, Brady and Bridgewater will have a number of weapons to utilize this season.

The one question mark is the offensive line. After trading guard Trai Turner for tackle Russel Okung, time will tell if Carolina’s new-look offensive line can jell this season.

If it isn’t, the Raiders' pass rush might be able to get off to a fast start. They will have their hands full with the skill positions, though. It will be particularly interesting to see how their young secondary takes on Carolina’s weapons outside.

