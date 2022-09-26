Carr, Adams, Carlson Among League's Best Despite 0-3 Start

An 0-3 start was certainly something Raider Nation did not foresee after what was a stellar 2022 offseason.

Each loss, of course, was just a play or two from going the other way, and it's not time to panic quite yet.

The team's record is far from reflective of what Las Vegas is capable of.

And there's proof of hope.

Raiders stars Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Daniel Carlson are still putting up the numbers expected of them.

After three games, Carr ranks in the top 10 in total passing yards, passing yards per game, and passing touchdowns.

The Pro-Bowl quarterback ranks ninth in the league in passing yards with 850 thus far.

Carr also holds the No. 9 spot for passing yards per game with 283.3. He threw for 295 yards in Week 1, 252 in Week 2, and 303 in Week 3.

The veteran is also tied for the fifth-most touchdown passes with six, tied with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

Three of those touchdowns have gone to his No. 1 wideout, Adams. That mark of three receiving touchdowns ties him for second-most in the league.

The others include Mark Andrews, Jahan Dotson, Devin Duvernay, Christian Kirk, Cooper Kupp, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Thomas, and Jaylen Waddle.

Then there's, of course, Carlson.

The Pro-Bowl kicker is leading the league in total points scored with 28. He is tied with fellow kickers Younghoe Koo and Riley Patterson.

Carlson made an extra point and two field goals in Week 1.

He followed the opening-season performance with two extra points and three field goals.

Then on Sunday, Carlson executed on an extra point and three field goals.

He and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop lead the league in total field goals made with eight.

Carr, Adams, and Carlson can all be counted on to put up high numbers week in and week out. But the only stat that matters are wins.

It's still early, but the Silver and Black need to get in the win column soon to start turning their season around.

Las Vegas will have the opportunity to do so in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter