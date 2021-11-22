Recap From Raiders 32-12 Loss To Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders losing skid has now hit three games in a row after the Cincinnati Bengals pulled away in Vegas

In previous years when the Las Vegas Raiders went through mid-season collapses, it could often be put on the lack of a defense that could get stops consistently.

If they end up going through another collapse this season, which after losing their last three games looms as a near reality, the offense will share plenty of blame this time around.

That's become apparent as for the third straight week in a row, the Raiders have shown none of the explosive play-ability they demonstrated in their 5-2 start.

They finished with only 278 total yards of offense in their 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and were out-possessed by nearly 15 minutes.

They couldn't find any ways to finish or extend drives, going an abysmal one of seven on third down, the third week in a row they've gone 33% or less on third-down conversions.

In that time quarterback Derek Carr has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns, proving that if he's not able to get in synch, the Raiders offense isn't either.

Defensively, the Raiders played much better than the final score would indicate.

They held the Bengals to 13 points through the first three quarters, getting after Joe Burrow and causing a number of negative plays in the run game.

With how often they were on the field, though, the Raiders defenders seemed to run out of gas by the fourth quarter.

They were also hurt several times by penalties that extended Bengals drives and allowed them to convert 50% of their third downs.

Still, given a better offensive performance, the Raiders' defense might've been able to play well enough to give the Raiders a chance at a win.

The Raiders offense never gave them that, and if they aren't able to right the ship in time for playing the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Raiders season may be lost.

