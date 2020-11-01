Keys and Prediction for Raiders Versus Browns

It’s gameday again for the Las Vegas Raiders, and that means it’s time for the Raiders to take on the Cleveland Browns in a battle of AFC playoff contenders.

We’ll go over the keys the Raiders will need to hit to win as well as my final prediction for game all below.

Keep the Offense Balanced

The Raiders should have their chances to throw in this game considering how porous Cleveland defense has been through the air.

That, though, will also invite more opportunities for Cleveland’s star defensive end Myles Garrett to wreak havoc on the Raiders offense.

Cleveland actually does have a good run defense, but the Raiders should be motivated to keeping their offense balanced so that they can keep Garrett and Cleveland’s pass rush honest.

I also highly doubt head coach Jon Gruden won’t look to get running back Josh Jacobs going after only finishing with 17 yards on ten carries last week.

Keep the Turnovers in Check

In the Raiders wins this season, they have an even turnover differential. In their losses, it’s minus five.

It’s true for most NFL teams that the way to win is not turning the ball over. That applies to the Raiders as well.

With the defense struggling as is, they can’t afford to give the Browns more chances.

Especially with Baker Mayfield having renewed confidence after his five-touchdown game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Final Game Prediction

The Raiders and Browns both occupy the Wildcard picture in the AFC, making this an important game for potential playoff positioning.

Cleveland has the better record, but also has a negative point differential and doesn’t have the caliber of wins that the Raiders have.

Also, in what I anticipate to be a shootout, I feel much better about Derek Carr coming up with a big play than the turnover prone Mayfield.

It should be an entertaining game to watch, and one that the Raiders will win 37-30.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1