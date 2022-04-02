Raiders Agree to Terms With QB Nick Mullens

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns QB Nick Mullens.

The departure of former Raider backup quarterback Marcus Mariota opened an opportunity for QB Garrett Gilbert to be the next man up behind Derek Carr.

Now, the opening for the role will entail some competition.

Las Vegas agreed to terms with former Cleveland Browns QB Nick Mullens on Friday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Mullens might be best remembered by Raiders fans as the QB who started against Las Vegas its Week 15 win over the Browns that would kick off its four-game winning streak to end the regular season.

That game was Mullens' only start of the 2021 season, as Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum failed to test out COVID-19 protocols. In the matchup, the QB threw for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Mullens came into the league in the summer of 2017 when he signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. He made eight starts in his rookie campaign, totaling 2,277 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Mullens wouldn't make a start the following season but started eight games again for San Francisco in the 2020 season, putting up 2,437 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an unrestricted free agent for the following season, but the team would waive him during the preseason. The Browns then signed Mullens on Sept. 1.

Mullens has valuable experience as a backup and has seen the field a fair amount as a starter. He also brings playoff experience, having been a part of San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LIV.

