Las Vegas Raiders Score A Surprising Defensive TD

The Las Vegas Raiders defense had a huge part in the team’s first win of the season over their divisional rival on Sunday.

A monumental play by Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson helped keep the momentum going and the fans cheering loudly at Allegiant Stadium.

When Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III fumbled the ball from a hit made by safety Duron Harmon with less than 3:30 left in the second quarter, Robertson was at the right spot, at the right time.

Near the Raiders 35-yard line, the ball popped up in Robertson’s direction and he grabbed it, and what he did after looked like Bo Jackson scoring a touchdown off the video game, Tecmo Bowl.

It may come to a surprise, but Robertson’s 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown was the first defensive touchdown for the Raiders in three years.

The last time the Silver and Black scored a defensive touchdown was in 2019, when Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris returned two interceptions for touchdowns that season, the last being in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He would finish that game with two interceptions, for a total of 115 yards and one touchdown.

Robertson’s fumble recovery taken to the end zone is also the first fumble recovery score since cornerback Keith McGill did it in 2014 against the Broncos in Week 16 of the regular season.

The play came a few minutes after Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy grabbed a catch when marked by the Raiders corner, which he tripped while covering Jeudy and then mocked him for being too short to cover him.

"Once he started talking, it kind of elevated my play," said the 5-foot-8 Robertson after the game.

The 43 regular season games without a defensive or special teams score was the current longest streak in the NFL and the second longest of the Super Bowl era, trailing only a 49-game streak by the Cleveland Browns from 1979-82.

The Las Vegas Raiders will now travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next. That game will be a Primetime matchup on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15/PM PT.

