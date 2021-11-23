Previewing the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys, the so-called, "Americas Team," has enjoyed a bounce-back season as the desperate Las Vegas Raiders come to town for Thanksgiving.

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 5-5, the Las Vegas Raiders' season has reached a point of no return.

If they want to have any chance to get back into the AFC playoff race, every game has to be treated like their season is on the line, starting Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys (7-3) are on pace for what would be their first winning season since 2018.

Even more, they're on pace to finish in the top-10 for both scoring offense and scoring defense since 2016.

Offensively, the return of quarterback Dak Prescott after playing in only five games last year due to injury has been a boon for Dallas.

Prescott is enjoying what is shaping up to be arguably his best season, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 2,557 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a 103.9 QB rating.

He's been supported by one of the deepest supporting casts in the NFL, starting with a dominant rushing duo in former All-Pro Ezekiel Elliot and ascending back up Tony Pollard.

The trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup haven't all been healthy at the same time, but collectively give Prescott three proven downfield threats.

Defensively, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has engineered a massive defensive turnaround after the Cowboys were 28th in scoring defense last season.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has become the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, while cornerback Trevon Diggs leads the league with eight interceptions.

The Cowboys will be one of the best teams the Raiders see all season, and that means they can't afford any mistakes if they want to pull off an upset.

