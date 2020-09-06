SI.com
RaiderMaven
Daniel Carlson Improving in Training Camp

Hikaru Kudo

Yesterday was cut day in the NFL, with all 32 teams making the final roster moves for this season.

Some last minutes trades occurred such as running back Lynn Bowden Jr. and a sixth-round draft pick traded to the Dolphins for a fourth-round draft pick.

One thing that has stayed the same and consistent is placekicker Daniel Carlson.

Carlson joined the Raiders as a fifth-round selection in the 2018 draft. Although he had a solid rookie season, it was followed by two years of lackluster play from the former Auburn Tiger.

Last season, he missed seven field goal attempts.

With the Raiders not opting to introduce a new placekicker to compete with Carlson during training camp, he had the pressure of improving significantly during the off-season.

It looks like Carlson has done a satisfactory job in training camp this season, as Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia likes what he is seeing from the fourth-year placekicker.

“We feel like he’s come back really strong,” Bisaccia told reporters Monday. “I think he’s really stronger than he was a year ago and he’s certainly in constant competition with himself.”

With the Raiders are rebuilding their offense this year and developing a franchise based on a lot of young players, it’s important for Carlson to be able to score any points possible.

The seven field goals he missed last year are huge.

That’s 21 points the Raiders missed out on because of Carlson alone.

And with the Silver and Black building a franchise on the basis of the 53 best players for their team, like any other player on the field, Carlson has to live up to the standard.

It could turn out to be a major year for the Raiders if Carlson can drill field goals consistently this season.

