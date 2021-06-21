Raiders Roster Evaluation: Darius Philon

Darius Philbin, the defensive tackle, will be looking to make a comeback in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The last time defensive tackle Darius Philon was in the NFL, he had just signed a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals for two years and $10 million.

It was going to be the most money the former sixth-round pick had made up to that point, as the then 25-year-old was just coming into his own as a starting player.

He was then released by the Cardinals before he ever played for them due to an arrest, and had been out of the league the past two years.

He's back now with the Raiders, though, after they signed him to a contract earlier this offseason.

Before he was out of the league, Philon worked up to being a starter for the LA Chargers.

He put up 80 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and 22 QB hits in the four seasons he played on the west coast.

Coming back after two years, it's fair to say that it won't be easy to predict what kind of player the Raiders will be getting in Philon.

What is certain is that this is the opportunity at redemption that Philon has been waiting for, one the Raiders are happy to provide, especially if they're able to bring out an even higher level of play than what he showed before.

