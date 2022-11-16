Raiders DC Patrick Graham on the Key of Fundamentals

As the Las Vegas Raiders continue to struggle during one of the more crucial parts of the season, the defense has consistently been a weak link for the Silver and Black.

The club is allowing just over 25 points per game, making it the 28th worst scoring defense in the NFL. It also stands at disappointing 28th spot in the league in yards allowed per game at 376.1.

However cliche it may sound, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is adamant that in order for there to be improvement, it starts with the fundamentals.

"Just in terms of when you're not getting the results, the process is the process in terms of what we're trying to build here, and what we're going to build here," Graham said in his Tuesday press conference. "The thing you've got to stick to is just the fundamentals of the game. It comes down to running, tackling, block destruction, trying to cause turnovers.

"There's a lot of stuff to improve upon right now. But the focus has to be on, defensively, tackling, defeating blocks, defending the deep part of the field. Nothing new there because if we just have incremental improvement there, then the results change. So that's a big focus for us and then just getting better at that. That’s how I know how to go through the process. In my 14 years in the league and my 21 years coaching, that's really been a good guideline for me and the teams I've been a part of."

The Raiders will head to Denver for a second meeting with the Broncos on Sunday. Las Vegas defeated the division rival earlier this season in what was its first victory of the year.

