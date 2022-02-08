Looking at Patrick Graham's Coaching Journey

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has valuable experience he'll be bringing over to the Silver and Black.

When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator on Friday, it officially became the fifth NFL organization the 43-year-old will be a part of.

Graham has coached for 20 years, 13 of which have been in the NFL.

The defensive specialist began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Wagner College in 2002 and 2003. He then went on to coach the defensive line at Richmond for a season before moving over to coaching the tight ends for the program.

Graham then spent two years at Notre Dame as a graduate assistant coach.

In 2009, he was called up to the NFL by the New England Patriots and served as a coaching assistant and then a defensive assistant the following season.

Graham coached linebackers in 2011, 2014, and 2015 and the D-line in 2012 and 2013.

He would coach the D-line again as a member of the New York Giants' staff for two seasons before heading to the Green Bay Packers for a season to coach linebackers and serve as the running coordinator.

Graham was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins the following season and went on to hold the position when he went back to the Giants for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He will be reuniting with former colleague Josh McDaniels, as both served under Bill Belichick in New England.

Graham has also coached under Brian Flores, Joe Judge and Mike McCarthy.

