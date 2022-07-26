Raiders Sign Offensive Lineman Jordan Meredith after Denzelle Good Retires from the NFL

On a Monday afternoon when the Las Vegas Raiders were taking a day off training camp, the team announced a major roster move.

Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good, who was cleared to participate in training camp last week, was suddenly added to the Reserve/Retired List.

The move may have been on the works for quite some time.



After receiving the okay to return to practice, Good and the Raiders agreed to reconstruct his base salary of $3.09 million to $1.035 for the 2022 season.

Good was returning back to the Silver and Black after missing the entire 2021 season.

He would suffer a torn ACL during the first game of the season.

At the age of 31, Good was expected to return and help solidify the right guard position which he manned in previous years before going down with the injury.

Since joining the Raiders in 2018, Good has played in 36 games with 23 starts, having a career-high 14 starts in 2020.

As for the Raiders moving forward, competition is still open for both starting jobs at the left and right guard positions.

The team started training camp with Lester Cotton Sr. taking most of the first team reps at right guard, but the question still remains, whether Cotton will continue taking reps with the first team offense all throughout camp.

The Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will have to work with what they have, unless they reach out and sign a free agent.

Veteran linemen Jermaine Eluemunor, Josh Simpson, Cotton Sr. along with Dylan Parham, the Raiders third-round selection from the 2022 NFL Draft, will all look to compete and make the roster.

In the corresponding move the Las Vegas re-signed guard Jordan Meredith, who signed with the Raiders in February before being waived on July 20, in the wake of Good's retirement.

Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 302-pound guard out of Western Kentucky originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Both potential starting guards Richie Incognito and Good missed most of the entire 2021 season and now they find themselves retiring at the start of training camp.

