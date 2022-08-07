Three Bold Predictions for Raiders in 2022

Leading up to the 2022 season, Pro Football Focus is making three bold predictions for every team in the NFL.

The AFC West, and the Las Vegas Raiders, were up next yesterday, and the predictions they made could certainly lead to debate.

The first prediction isn' that shocking, saying quarterback Derek Carr would have the best rated PFF season of his career.

With wide receiver Davante Adams now on the team, it gives Carr the kind of no.1 target that he's needed to reach his peak career form.

Carr has arguably one of the best receiving corps to utilize, and a running back group that's deep in talent.

Receiver Hunter Renfrow, tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs all have Pro Bowl appearances on their resumes.

The one thing that could get in the way of that, though, is a faulty offensive line, which leads us to PFF's second bold prediction.

That would be that the Raiders offensive line will finish as one of the five worst units in the league.

It's also not surprising that this prediction made the cut, as the Raiders offensive line is one of the biggest question marks on the team this season.

No significant changes were made to an o-line that struggles last season, making it important for incumbent starters to take the next step.

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will need to in the worst way, coming off allowing the most pressures of any lineman in the league last year.

As for the third prediction, it's something that could only mean good things for the revamped Raiders defense.

That's cornerback Nate Hobbs making his first Pro Bowl appearance, and the second-year player has the skillset to pull it off.

Playing mainly from the slot last season, Hobbs still ranked 5th in PFF's cornerback gradings last season.

He's a physical tackler who can be used on blitzes and doesn't give up much in coverage, allowing just 8.5 yards per catch as a rookie.

That kind of versatile skillset is taylor-made for defensive coordinators Patrick Graham's defense, which will likely see Hobbs being used in a variety of roles.

