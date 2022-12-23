Previewing Week 16 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

Five different Las Vegas Raiders recorded double-digits in fantasy football for Week 15.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a number of key offensive players contribute in their 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

While wide receiver Davante Adams did not have the impact he's normally capable of having, others stepped up in the receiving game, not only leaving their mark on Sunday's game, but also in fantasy football.

Here's how they, the rest of the Raiders offense and the defense performed, as well as what can be expected of them in Week 16:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr registered a team-high 19.24 PPR fantasy points in the team's win over the Patriots.

He threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Carr is projected by ESPN to tally 15.23 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs nearly had another 100-yard rushing game on Sunday, finishing with 93 yards on the ground, two touchdowns and 17 receiving yards.

The performance was good for just 13 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects him to post 19.53 points on Saturday.

Davante Adams

As previously mentioned, Adams was not as present in Sunday's win, having only notched 28 yards on just four receptions.

He is projected by ESPN to bounce back and register 18.36 points this weekend.

Mack Hollins

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins finished Sunday's contest with 40 receiving yards and a touchdown, ultimately recording 14 PPR fantasy points.

He is projected by ESPN to post 9.34 points against the Steelers.

Keelan Cole

With just two receptions on Sunday, Raiders wideout Keelan Cole tallied 50 yards and a touchdown for 13 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects Cole to record just 1.04 points on Saturday.

Raiders Defense

The Silver and Black defense wound up with nine PPR fantasy points in the Week 15 win over New England, much in part due to the turnover for the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game.

The defense is projected to finish with 5.51 points this weekend.

