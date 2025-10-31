Raiders Today

Where Things Stand With Raiders' Jakobi Meyers Ahead of Trade Deadline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers still wants to be traded. Here is the latest on what teams could be making a final push for Meyers.

Michael Canelo

Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Silver and Black are getting ready for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have not had a good season, but there is still a lot of buzz coming out of Las Vegas because of one player on the trade block.

Things are starting to heat up for the Las Vegas Raiders and their wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, in trade talks. A lot of different teams have been calling the Raiders about a potential trade for the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Nothing has happened yet, but the NFL trade deadline is still ahead, and a trade could still happen.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Meyers has made it clear that he is still looking for a trade from the Silver and Black. Meyers requested a trade before the season started after both sides could not come up with an extension. Meyers has been the best wide receiver for the Raiders over the last two seasons. He has been great for this team and the locker room. He has handled this situation like a true pro. He did not hold out of games or practice. Instead, he has played this season and will be out there no matter what happens.

Latest of Meyers Trade Talks

"Teams I've talked to believe that Meyers has a decent chance to be dealt -- possibly the best chance among available wide receivers," said Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "Las Vegas has received interest in the seven-year veteran, and my sense is the Raiders want a strong pick for Meyers. A swap of Day 3 picks won't do at this stage."

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"Several teams are believed to be in the receiver market, most notably the Steelers and possibly the Broncos and Bills. Meyers clearly wants out, and the Raiders are in a transitional phase. They just signed veteran Tyler Lockett, which could ease the loss of dealing Meyers. Pittsburgh is keeping tabs on this one but is prepared to be patient, too. If I had to predict a destination right now, I'd say the Steelers."

"Other teams seem to be looking for more of a vertical threat than a possession receiver. Meyers has 29 catches for 329 yards this season."

