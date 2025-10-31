Where Things Stand With Raiders' Jakobi Meyers Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Silver and Black are getting ready for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have not had a good season, but there is still a lot of buzz coming out of Las Vegas because of one player on the trade block.
Things are starting to heat up for the Las Vegas Raiders and their wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, in trade talks. A lot of different teams have been calling the Raiders about a potential trade for the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Nothing has happened yet, but the NFL trade deadline is still ahead, and a trade could still happen.
Meyers has made it clear that he is still looking for a trade from the Silver and Black. Meyers requested a trade before the season started after both sides could not come up with an extension. Meyers has been the best wide receiver for the Raiders over the last two seasons. He has been great for this team and the locker room. He has handled this situation like a true pro. He did not hold out of games or practice. Instead, he has played this season and will be out there no matter what happens.
Latest of Meyers Trade Talks
"Teams I've talked to believe that Meyers has a decent chance to be dealt -- possibly the best chance among available wide receivers," said Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "Las Vegas has received interest in the seven-year veteran, and my sense is the Raiders want a strong pick for Meyers. A swap of Day 3 picks won't do at this stage."
"Several teams are believed to be in the receiver market, most notably the Steelers and possibly the Broncos and Bills. Meyers clearly wants out, and the Raiders are in a transitional phase. They just signed veteran Tyler Lockett, which could ease the loss of dealing Meyers. Pittsburgh is keeping tabs on this one but is prepared to be patient, too. If I had to predict a destination right now, I'd say the Steelers."
"Other teams seem to be looking for more of a vertical threat than a possession receiver. Meyers has 29 catches for 329 yards this season."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders and Meyers.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders and Meyers.