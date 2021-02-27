Las Vegas Raiders Free Agency Preview: Russell Okung

Veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung could fill an immediate need for the Las Vegas Raiders should they move on from Trent Brown in NFL free agency.

The defensive needs that the Las Vegas Raiders have are well documented, a big reason why we started this free-agent preview series with cornerback Richard Sherman.

The offensive line could end up being an area of need as well even despite the resources the Raiders have put into it.

After two injury-plagued seasons, right tackle Trent Brown could be a cut candidate.

If he is let go, then free-agent tackle Russell Okung could be a target for the Raiders.

The former sixth overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010 NFL Draft, Okung has made two Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in his 11-year career.

Okung bounced around in recent years after playing his first six years with the Seahawks.

In the last five seasons, he’s played for the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers.

His quality of play has remained steady in that time despite changing teams.

Since 2015, he’s been no worse than 33rd among tackles, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), with three of those years being ranked inside the top 15.

He brings classic size at 6-5 and 310 pounds and has experience as a veteran leader on multiple playoff teams.

The only question would be that if the Raiders sign him, would he play the right side, or would Kolton Miller shift over?

In either case, signing Okung would be a good move to stabilize an offensive line that had to be shuffled around a lot last year.

