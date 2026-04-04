Why Kirk Cousins Won't Repeat Atlanta Misfortunes with Raiders

The NFL world was buzzing once again because of what the Las Vegas Raiders did. The Raiders have been the team causing all this buzzing this offseason. This time, it was because they went out and signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

It was a big-time move for the Raiders, and many were surprised because everyone expected the Raiders to take a quarterback in next month's 2026 NFL Draft, with the first overall pick. The Raiders will still do that.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is what the Raiders wanted to do. The Raiders do not want to just throw a rookie quarterback into the fire next season and make him lose all his confidence.

The Silver and Black want to develop their young rookie quarterback and let him learn from a veteran like Cousins. Cousins brings a lot of experience at the quarterback position, and the player the Raiders are expected to pick with the first overall pick has drawn a lot of comparisons to Cousins.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kirk Cousins on the Opening Drive show at the SiriusXM NFL radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cousins Knows his role with the Raiders

Some may not like the move because of what Cousins showed in his last team, the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins was in a similar position where the Falcons wanted him to help the younger quarterback to develop. That is fair to say when he was in Atlanta. The situation that he is going to be in with the Raiders is totally different. That is because Cousins is choosing to go to the Raiders, and he knows what to expect from new head coach Klint Kubiak and what the expectations are for his role.

With the Falcons, he did not sign up to be the bridge quarterback and to develop a young quarterback to take his starting spot. That was then, and now, a few years later, Cousins is at a different point in his career. If Cousins did not like what the Raiders presented to him and what his role was going to be in Las Vegas, Cousins would not sign with the team. But things were made clear, and Cousins is now a Raider and ready to get to work.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images