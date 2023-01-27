Potential Raiders Free Agent Targets: Dalton Risner

As we continue looking at potential free agents the Las Vegas Raiders could pursue once the new league year starts in March, today we’re going to look at a prospect on the interior of the offensive line.

The biggest question mark this off-season for General Manager Dave Ziegler and the Raiders is who is going to be the starting quarterback when Josh McDaniels’ squad takes the field in 2023, but whoever that quarterback is will need to be kept upright by good offensive line play.

One interior offensive lineman set to hit the free agent market is Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner. With both Alex Bars and Netane Muti set to be free agents as well, Risner could be a low-risk, high-reward option at guard for the Raiders.

Risner was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Broncos, and has spent the last three seasons there as a starting guard. Starting in all 16 games as a rookie, Risner committed just three penalties and gave up just three sacks. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Over the next couple of seasons, Risner’s play improved tremendously. In 2020, he played almost 1,000 snaps and committed no penalties and allowed no sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. His production dipped a bit in 2021, but he rebounded with a strong season in 2022.

Risner has been one of the most underrated guards in the NFL for a couple years now, and Denver may want to re-sign him to a big contract to keep him on their offensive line long-term. On the chance that they do allow him to test the open market, the Raiders may not be shy about inquiring about him.

Many of the top teams in the NFL are successful because they have top tier offensive lines. If the Raiders want to get to that point, it should start in the trenches. The Raiders will likely explore adding offensive line depth through the draft, but getting a top-tier starting guard wouldn’t hurt whoever is going to be at quarterback next year, and Risner fits that bill.

