Las Vegas Raiders Hiring Josh McDaniels as Head Coach

The Raiders are hiring Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be the Las Vegas Raiders' next head coach.

The two sides have agreed to terms on a deal.

On Friday, McDaniels had dinner alongside the Raiders leadership team. He had his formal interview on Saturday.

Early last week, we here at Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven talked about McDaniels potentially landing the head coaching gig.

We reached out to seven NFL executives and asked them what they were hearing around the league.

Here’s what some of the executives had to say about McDaniels.

"Raiders fans hate all things, Patriots. They learned how to hold a grudge from literally the best. But Josh isn't a good coach; he is a great one. He has been in the big chair, and he is ready. He now knows what comes with that job, and he and (Derek) Carr would be terrific. Carr is a grinder, and he and Josh would fit. He doesn't have to leave where he is. Mark would have to convince him, but with Carr on board, I think if you aren't going to keep Rich, you go with Josh."

"Josh takes a lot of heat from people who don't (know) the inside details for the Colts fiasco. That was on the Colts. McDaniels learned things after the fact and ran from that job. If he knew all was well with Derek (Carr), I think he would certainly be interested, and I think he would take the Raiders job with the right GM."

"Did Josh get popped in Denver for doing some things that were less that scrupulous? He sure did, but why would a fan base hate the guy for that? Al Davis used to encourage his guys to look for any advantage. Al would have hated Josh, and then tried to hire him. In my book he is a quintessential Raider."

McDaniels resume includes spending a lot of time with the Patriots. From 2005 to 2008 and 2012 – 2021, he served as the offensive coordinator.

This past season, McDaniels lead his offense back to sixth in scoring in the league under rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

McDaniels also has head coaching experience.

From 2009 to 2010, he served as head coach for the Denver Broncos. During his tenure there, he owned an 11-17 record.

McDaniels was fired after Week 13 in 2010. He started that Bronco squad 3-9.

He also accepted the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job in 2018 before ultimately deciding to not take the job.

The 45-year-old head coach will be joined alongside general manager Dave Ziegler, who most recently served as the Patriots director of player personnel. Ziegler was officially announced as the new general manager on Sunday.

