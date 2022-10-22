Skip to main content

How to Watch Week 7: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders return home off their bye to take on the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

After having their bye week to rest, the Las Vegas Raiders will be at home Sunday, going up against the Houston Texans.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PDT / 4:05 p.m. EDT

CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry Sunday’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Read More

Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaced Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the last 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who is in his third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Sunday’s game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

