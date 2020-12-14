Recap from Raiders 44-27 Loss to Colts

The full recap from the Las Vegas Raiders 44-27 loss against the Indianapolis Colts is here.

The Las Vegas Raiders season isn’t over. With three games left, they have a chance if they can win out to be the seventh playoff team in the AFC.

Based on what was seen in their 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts though, how much confidence is there that the Raiders can really make that happen?

Including this loss, the Raiders have now lost by double digits in two out of their last three games and are an all-time bad defensive call away from losing three straight.

Not much of what happened in the game against the Colts would make it seem anything’s getting better either.

The Raiders once again couldn’t stop a soul on defense, giving Philip Rivers all day to complete just under 68% of his passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

It also marked the second straight week that the Raiders defense gave up 200 or more yards rushing.

Colts rookie back Johnathan Taylor had himself a career day with 20 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns, including one that went for 62 yards.

It’s gotten so bad that the Raiders decided to fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther the night after the game.

When it comes to the Raiders' offense, despite the return of Josh Jacobs, the running game once again wasn’t able to provide much of a punch.

The Colts defense certainly played a part in that as well as the game script with the Raiders usually trailing for the entire second half. Still, it’s been a big part of the team’s struggles recently.

Derek Carr wasn’t struggling early though, as he threw both if his touchdown passes in the first half, each being over 20 yards.

Turnovers reared their ugly head once again for Carr, however.

Carr suffered a spectacular interception by Colts corner Kenny Moore II in the red zone when the Raiders were looking to at least tie the game toward the end of the first half.

His second pick came in the fourth quarter when the Raiders were already down by 17, with Colts safety Khari Willis taking it back for a touchdown.

Combine those turnovers with the Raiders having to settle for field goals on two other trips to the red zone, and you start to see just how much went wrong for them in Sunday.

Of course, as was stated earlier, the Raiders season isn’t over.

If they haven’t already though, Raider fans might have to start realizing that this team may just not be ready yet for a real playoff push.

