Raiders Injury Report & Depth Chart Entering Week 3

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the official injury report and depth chart has been updated.

Running back Brandon Bolden returned to practice in a limited role on Wednesday. He missed last week’s game due to a “hamstring issue”.

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor is dealing with a hip injury while defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Both were limited in practice today.

Both center Andre James and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow did not participate in practice as they are conducting concussion protocol.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig is dealing with a hip injury, linebacker Denzel Perryman is dealing with an ankle injury and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols is dealing with a shoulder injury. All three did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Defensive end Chandler Jones also did not participate in practice, citing rest.

All nine players will be kept track of for game status.

Currently, if the injuries stand, seventh-round draft pick right tackl Thayer Munford Jr. would start over right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

A new center would have to be selected if James remains out.

For Renfrow, one of the other wide receivers, probably Mack Hollins, would need to step up as the starting slot receiver as second-string DJ Turner is currently on injured reserve.

Safety Duron Harmon would start if Tre’von Moehrig does not play on Sunday. Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers once again would start over defensive tackle Bilal Nichols while Darien Butler would start as middle linebacker if Perryman remains out.

As for Jones, he should be good to go by Sunday but if not, Clelin Ferrell would take over starting defensive end duties.

A lot of injuries for the Silver and Black this week. Hopefully, more will be active come Sunday.

