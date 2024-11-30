Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Fallout From Chiefs Loss
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders' 19-17 loss to the dominant Kansas City Chiefs came down to the wire -- and controversy.
Our Hondo Carpenter explores the fallout from the loss in Arrowhead in this latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast:
Below is the full game recap from our Ezekiel Trezevant:
The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Kansas City to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time this season. The 2-9 Raiders had no chance of shocking the Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League on Christmas Day last season by resoundingly beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The first half almost went precisely how the Raiders needed it to, as it was a low-scoring affair. It is no secret how banged up the Raiders are, especially on defense.
Las Vegas’ game plan to keep Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline for as long as possible worked well during the first half, as the team split the time of possession nearly evenly in the first half.
The first quarter was uneventful, as the Chiefs took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter. However, the Raiders’ defense kept the Chiefs out of the endzone for the first and second quarters, giving the Raiders a fighting chance on the road against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.
It is difficult to do as good a job containing the Chiefs' offense as the Raiders’ defense did in the first half. However, the Raiders played the field position game well until a missed field goal from about midfield gave the Chiefs the ball back in good field position.
Kansas City took advantage of the good field position and marched the ball down the field for their first touchdown of the day. The Raiders played from behind for the remainder of the game.
In the third quarter, the Raiders missed another makeable field goal and turned the ball over on downs, while the Chiefs added two field goals.
Then, things got interesting as the Chiefs failed to pull away. After the Chiefs went up 16-3 in the third quarter, the Raiders offense put together two of the best drives it has had all season.
After a 68-yard kickoff return by running back Ameer Abdullah, the Raiders offense showed up. Second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Brock Bowers to pull to within six of the Chiefs.
After the Raiders defense forced a punt, Las Vegas' offense would score on a 58-yard touchdown pass to Tre Tucker, giving the Raiders a 17-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs responded with an 11-play, 56-yard drive that ended in a field goal, giving the Chiefs a 19-17 point lead.
The Raiders would have multiple chances to take the lead, but another missed field goal and a late turnover in field goal range cost the Raiders dearly. They have now lost eight games in a row.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.