Raiders Took Time to Give Thanks, Now it's Back to Business
There is no way of sugarcoating how disappointing this season has been for many in and around the Las Vegas Raiders organization. The Raiders entered the season with high hopes surrounding their defense, only to lose one of its most promising players days before the season's first game.
The season-ending injury to Malcolm Koonce foreshadowed what was to come for the Raiders this season. His injury was the first of many that decimated their once-promising defense.
While top-heavy and lacking depth, Las Vegas’ defense was well-known as the team’s strength. Still, any injuries to the starters on defense were the worst-case scenario coming into the season, and the Raiders would suffer many.
The numerous injuries the Raiders sustained were among the many things that have gone wrong for the Silver and Black this season. However, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce remains positive about the situation.
It is easy to focus on what has gone wrong this season. Pierce is grateful for the things that have gone well.
"Their professionalism, coming to work every day, win, lose or draw,” Pierce said. “I mean, it's hard to keep sitting here telling you all the positives when we're 2-9. But the reality is our guys come to work Monday, man, ready to go. They get in the weight room. They're on time. We're not dealing with a lot of BS and drama inside the building. The effort and the ability to come to work and put their hat on every day with all the noise from the outside and the record, you'd think we're 9-2 sometimes.
“I wish you could go into the locker room and see how these guys act or in our meeting rooms. But heads are not down, guys are not packing up the U-Haul. So, I'm thankful for just our players being dialed in, buying into the culture, understanding that process, and being committed to what we're trying to do with this organization, even this season, because it's not over with.”
The Raiders have lost seven games in a row and are headed towards securin one of the top picks in the up coming NFL Draft. Still, with a matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs looming, Pierce insists the team will continue to remain positive and try their best to end their losing streak.
“We're going to try to win every goddamn game possible,” Pierce said. “And I'm thankful that I'm sitting here as a head coach of the Raiders, and I got 200 plus people every day that come up to me with a smile and enjoy being a Raider and working for the Raiders. So, I'm excited and thankful for that. And this will be a thankful Friday, and we'll make it a Black Friday when it gets to the game day.”
