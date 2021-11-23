Las Vegas Raiders Are Improving... But Have to do Better

The Silver and Black are improving on the field... but it's not enough quite yet.

The Silver and Black are improving and interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia isn’t scared to admit that.

"What I think we really improved on; I think we played well enough on defense to give us a chance,” Bisaccia said. “Our tackling was much better than it was a week ago. We had talked about that.”

“I also thought we came back and played better in the punt game. Did a better job protecting him and AJ [Cole], true to form, played pretty well and gave us a chance with some good punts in the red zone."

But with that said, there’s still plenty to work on.

“Certainly, the self-inflicted penalties, especially on third down, put us in bad situations at times and then we are still working through some of the – call them in-sync issues that we have on offense and see if we can get ourselves going a little bit better in that direction,” Bisaccia said.

As for how the team is going to move forward and better themselves, it starts by evaluating what went wrong.

"I know we're always going to look inward first,” Bisaccia said. “What did we do wrong?”

“Then after that, you look at what are our problems, what solutions do we have to fix our problems and that's how we're going to go about it in the meetings giving that to our players.”

“So, it will be an interesting week. It's a short week just like it is for every team that plays on a Thursday night. We'll be in a lot of meetings, a lot of walk throughs. ... Hopefully we'll get us in position to have a belief system going into the game that we can do some things against our opponents that'll help us score points and win the game."

