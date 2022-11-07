Second Half Woes Continue to Down the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders came into Week Nine looking to leave last week’s embarrassing showing behind, but instead they found themselves having another disappointing loss, now in hands of the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

Blowing the lead has become a normal recurrence for the Raiders, who blew up another huge lead and ultimately losing the game against the Jaguars.

In the team’s franchise history, the Raiders had blown five leads when leading by 17 or more points from 1960-2021.

And this season alone, the Raiders have blown three leads by over 17 points or more, becoming the third team in NFL history to blow three 17-point leads in one season.

On Sunday, Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr came into the first half completing 16 of 21 passes for 223 yards and throwing for two touchdown passes.

With a 17-0 lead, everything seemed to be going in the right direction for the Silver and Black.

But those lowly Jaguars would come out in the second half and hold Carr to completing just six of 16 passes for 33 yards and no touchdowns.

The Jaguars would fight through all 60 minutes and outplay the Silver and Black and come off with a 27-20 win at home.

The other two occurrences the Raiders blew the lead this season were in week two and week five.

In Week Two, the Raiders led 20-0 and would end losing the game in overtime 29-23 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week Five of the NFL season, the Raiders went to Arrowhead and led 17-0, before trailing behind 30-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Sometimes, lessons are learned the hard way, and obviously, we've had to swallow some difficult ones this year. But I have a lot of confidence and faith in the way that these guys will respond. They always do," said Raiders Head coach Josh McDaniels.

Now the Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1), who are in a three-game losing streak.

That game will take place next Sunday, Nov.13, and it will kick off at 4:05 EST and 1:05 PST, and it can be seen on CBS.

