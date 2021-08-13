Bounce-Back Candidate: Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram had a season to forget in 2020, but had perhaps the best offseason of any member of the Silver and Black.

Teams across the NFL have players who will be looking to rebound from sub-par seasons, and the Las Vegas Raiders are no exception.

The Silver and Black have several players who are looking to re-solidify themselves after struggling in 2020.

Staying with the defense after looking at linebacker Cory Littleton, safety Johnathan Abram had what some may say was an inauspicious first full season in the NFL.

Abram did show better health after only playing in the Raiders' first game in 2019 due to injury.

Looking at his play, though, it's clear that Abram went through the growing pains of what was essentially his actual rookie season.

Despite leading the Raiders in total tackles with 86 and having two interceptions, Abram was the worst-ranked safety in the league last season by Pro Football Focus.

That included having the worst coverage grade among safeties, which isn't shocking when you see he allowed a completion percentage of 81.8 percent when quarterbacks targeted who he was covering.

That amounted to Abram allowing a passer rating of 111.4 last season, which also wasn't helped by the fact he missed a little over 13 percent of his tackles.

He could be helped by multiple moves the Raiders made this offseason, chiefly hiring new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and drafting safety Trevon Moehrig.

Bradley has experience coaching aggressive safeties such as Kam Chancellor, and Moehrig's own coverage ability could free up Abram to play more around the line of scrimmage, which might be a better skill fit.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin