NFL World Projects Raiders' Starting Lineups

With the NFL Draft and free agency now in the rearview mirror, we can now look at projecting the starters of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In what arguably was the most action-packed off-season in NFL history, the four teams in the AFC West often stole the headlines by making major moves.

With the Denver Broncos trading for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Los Angeles Chargers upgrading their defense, and the Kansas City Chiefs sacrificing star power for depth, there are a lot of new faces to account for in 2022.

That's especially true for the Las Vegas Raiders, where new Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler have greatly augmented the Raiders roster.

When you bring in players the caliber of wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones, that's what happens.

Both of those first-year Raiders should go into the season as unquestioned starters, and that's true for Pro Football Focus's projections of the starters on both sides of the ball for the Raiders in 2022.

It's obviously an early look at how the Silver and Black could look this year, something writer Ben Linsey points out to start the PFF article.

With both free agency and the NFL Draft in the rearview, though, the roster the Raiders currently have is probably set for the most part.

Linsey's projections for the Raiders offense are pretty much in lockstep with what most projections have, with names like Adams, Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, and Darren Waller leading the way.

One area that Linsey puts as the most intriguing position battle on the team is the right side of the offensive line.

Linsey has Alex Leatherwood and Brandon Parker stepping back in as starters at right guard and tackle respectively, a combination that could cause concern based on their play from last season.

Dylan Parham, John Simpson, and Jermaine Eluemunor all could be in the mix to start during training camp, and Leatherwood also could see himself back at right tackle.

Defensively, there should be competition at both "Will" linebacker and strong safety.

Free-agent additions Micah Kiser, Jayon Brown, and Kenny Young will be competing with Divine Deablo to start opposite Denzel Perryman.

At safety, Johnathan Abrams spot won't be guaranteed, with veteran Duron Harmon and Tyree Gillespie likely to be in the mix.

