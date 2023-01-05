Josh McDaniels on Jarrett Stidhams' Traits, Habits

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels was familiar with quarterback Jarrett Stidham back in New England, but not to the extent he's seeing now.

Stidham is now in a starting role, something he had not yet experienced in the NFL -- aside from pre-season -- until Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

McDaniels was not only impressed with Stidham's performance in that contest, but he is also fond of the young quarterback's general attitude and approach to the game as well.

“First of all, he's a great human being," McDaniels said in his Monday press conference. "We're blessed with a lot of those guys here, which is great. I think he gets along really well with everybody. He's a very honest guy, works really hard. Loves football. Puts a lot of time in, is one of the last guys to leave the building every single day. No doubt about it. Willing to help the minute he got here. He kind of understood his position and understood his role and has been willing to help anybody. Whether it's a guard, practice squad tight end, running back, receivers, quarterbacks, whatever. Anything that he knew that he could impart to somebody else, he was very unselfish with trying to assist anybody he could.

"And I think that says a lot about somebody. You're trying to compete to win a job and to play and all that, but you're willing to take time to help others. I think everybody has seen him do that from the minute he got here. He's a really good person, works hard, and has been very patient too. Obviously, he sat and watched a lot a lot of football in the few years that he's been in the NFL. And I think there are a lot of people yesterday who were happy that he had an opportunity and then made the most of his opportunity.”

